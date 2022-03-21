WWE veteran on being eliminated from The Royal Rumble by Shawn Michaels three times

Was Shawn Michaels picking on a particular WWE Superstar in the Royal Rumble?

Shelton Benjamin was recently interviewed by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful to discuss a variety of subjects. When asked about his history of being eliminated by HBK in the Royal Rumble, Benjamin said he didn't even realize it until the third time it happened and wondered if someone was playing a joke on him.

"I really didn’t notice it until the last year, the third year," Shelton Benjamin said. "The first time I was like, ‘Big deal.’ The second time I was like, ‘Oh, Shawn’s throwing me out again.’ But the third time is like, ‘Wait, again?’ Like, ‘Is someone playing a joke on me? What?’ It’s Shawn Michaels, but at the same time, ‘Again.’ So I don’t know what that’s about. There’s no history behind it. There’s no story behind it."

Shawn Michaels had a very memorable match against Shelton Benjamin on WWE RAW

Back in 2005, Shawn Michaels and Shelton Benjamin had an incredible match on WWE RAW. The match featured a finish that's still talked about to this day.

HBK hit the Sweet Chin Music perfectly on Benjamin just as the latter was springboarding toward him from the top rope. Following the match, Michaels told Benjamin backstage that the two just did something very special. Speaking to Sean Ross Sapp, Shelton said:

"When we got to the back, yes. We're talking standing ovation," Shelton Benjamin revealed. "Vince (McMahon) is happy. They're pulling me aside, 'Oh, my God, you killed it out there.' Michaels is like, 'You know you just did something special, right? Everything about that match was 100% perfect. Magic. That's the perfect way to put it."

