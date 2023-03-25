Shelton Benjamin has surprising reaction to match against WWE Legend’s son

Shelton Benjamin knows a promising young talent when he sees one.

The Gold Standard is a veteran with over 20 years of experience in the wrestling business. While he's pretty much seen and done it all at this point, he can still manage to be surprised under the right circumstances.

The RAW Superstar took to social media to speak about his recent match against NXT Superstar Charlie Dempsey on WWE Main Event. For those who are unaware, Dempsey is the son of WWE Legend William Regal, who recently returned to the company earlier this year.

In his tweet, Benjamin put over Dempsey's technique and attack on his arm, which impressed the WWE veteran:

"@WWENXT's Charlie Dempsey almost ripped my arm out of the socket. The Holy *face with symbols over mouth emoji* for me was the fact that he knew how to target & sustain an attack on a body part. I'm impressed," Shelton Benjamin said in a tweet.

Will Shelton Benjamin's storyline with The Hurt Business get picked up again following WrestleMania 39?

Storyline plans frequently change in WWE, and Shelton Benjamin has been a victim of that countless times during his career.

The latest one seemingly has come on the road to WrestleMania 39, as there have been plenty of hints on WWE RAW about the reformation of The Hurt Business. A faction that featured Bobby Lashley, MVP, Shelton Benjamin, and Cedric Alexander.

MVP recently managed to reunite Benjamin and Alexander as a tag team and has even accompanied them to ringside on a couple of occasions as he pursued The All Mighty to put the group back together. Lashley was hesitant for some time, but many believed the idea was for the entire group to get back together.

But the storyline was halted when Lashley's story was shifted to face Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 39 following Elimination Chamber.

Will the storyline resume on RAW following WrestleMania 39? We'll find out soon enough.

What do you make of Benjamin's comments? Would you like to see the return of The Hurt Business on WWE programming following WrestleMania 39? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

