WWE Main Event spoilers: 10-time champion returns from injury, T-Bar in action

10-time champion Shelton Benjamin was in action on the latest taping of WWE Main Event, which will air on Thursday.

The former WWE Tag Team Champion suffered a recent injury a month back. He took to Twitter to announce that he had only been sidelined for the second time in his career due to an injury. However, he did not reveal any details about the same.

His last match before being put out of action was against The Street Profits as he teamed up with Cedric Alexander for the bout on April 25th. He ended up on the losing side that day.

According to the latest reports, Shelton Benjamin made his comeback to the Main Event this week. He faced Akira Tozawa in a winning bout. Another match that was also taped before this week's RAW airing was between T-Bar and Reggie. The former emerged as the winner of the contest.

Shelton J. Benjamin @Sheltyb803 For only the second time In my career An injury has put me on the shelf. I’ll be back soon. In the meantime I will be putting in the work to come back better than I was before my little setback. See you guys soon! For only the second time In my career An injury has put me on the shelf. I’ll be back soon. In the meantime I will be putting in the work to come back better than I was before my little setback. See you guys soon!

Shelton Benjamin reacts to WWE legend Kurt Angle's knee replacement

The 46-year-old shares a history with Kurt Angle as the two were part of the famous Team Angle faction created in December 2002. He recently took to Twitter to express his love for Angle, as the latter underwent a double knee replacement surgery.

Angle announced on social media that he was feeling good after the surgery. He also stated that he wants his knees to be in exceptional condition as he always has high hopes for himself, even at 53. Benjamin quickly took note of the tweet and hoped for his speedy recovery.

Shelton J. Benjamin @Sheltyb803 Kurt Angle @RealKurtAngle So far so good.I start PT today.This is where I need to have a positive attitude and work extremely hard to get back to normal. But NORMAL is not something that I’m looking for. I want my knees to be exceptional. I’m always aiming higher to better myself, even at the age of 53. So far so good.I start PT today.This is where I need to have a positive attitude and work extremely hard to get back to normal. But NORMAL is not something that I’m looking for. I want my knees to be exceptional. I’m always aiming higher to better myself, even at the age of 53.👍 https://t.co/ltQGAAIsMA Speedy recovery Capt’N. Hope all Has and continues to go well for you twitter.com/RealKurtAngle/… Speedy recovery Capt’N. Hope all Has and continues to go well for you twitter.com/RealKurtAngle/…

The two wrestlers enjoyed a successful time in WWE between 2002 and 2003 during their run with Team Angle. Though the faction lasted only around eight months, they were extremely successful in what they did.

What did Bret Hart think of AEW doing a tournament to honor his brother? We asked the Hitman here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far