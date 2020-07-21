Shelton Benjamin wins the WWE 24/7 Championship on tonight's RAW

During tonight's WWE RAW, Shelton Benjamin pinned R-Truth to win the WWE 24/7 Championship.

In a backstage segment, Bobby Lashley and the self-proclaimed United States Champion MVP were speaking with Ron Simmons. After Simmons walked off, the duo saw Truth nearby and invited him over to talk. Unfortunately for R-Truth, it was a ruse to help Shelton Benjamin win the 24/7 title.

Shelton Benjamin wins the 24/7 title; Joins heel faction

Benjamin would then go on to team with MVP and Bobby Lashley in a six-man tag team bout against the team of Ricochet, Cedric Alexander, and a returning Mustafa Ali. While Shelton Benjamin's team came up short when Ali pinned MVP following a 450 Splash, the Gold Standard managed to get out of the match without anyone - R-Truth included - attempting to take the title for themselves.

As of this writing, WWE RAW is still going on, which means that there's always a chance for another 24/7 Championship title change. But, as of now, Shelton Benjamin is your current WWE 24/7 Champion - and seemingly now allied with MVP and Bobby Lashley for the foreseeable future.

