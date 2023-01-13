Create

"Shield reuniting"- Twitter erupts over reports of Tony Khan showing interest in an AEW-WWE merger

By Abhilash Mendhe
Modified Jan 13, 2023 10:05 AM IST
Vince McMahon (left); The Shield (middle); Tony Khan (right)
Wrestling Twitter is abuzz over reports of AEW showing interest in a merger with WWE and having a potential role for Vince McMahon.

World Wrestling Entertainment's landscape has changed quite a bit over the past few days. Stephanie McMahon is no longer the co-CEO and Vince McMahon is back as the Executive Chairman.

Amidst rumors of McMahon possibly wanting to sell the Stamford-based company, CNBC is reporting that Shahid Khan and Tony Khan are interested in a WWE-AEW merger. The report took the wrestling world by surprise and fans stormed to Twitter to react to the same.

Check out some of the most notable reactions below:

@CNBC An AEW-WWE “merger” would be the best move for the future of the pro wrestling industry. I hope the Khan’s are successful. #AEW #WWE
@CNBC There is no way Vince is selling to these guys.
@CNBC https://t.co/ZL1KvSm0FM
@CNBC Smaller but much much richer
Please @VinceMcMahon go with Disney. I’m begging you twitter.com/cnbc/status/16…
You couldn’t draw up a funnier scenario if you tried. twitter.com/cnbc/status/16…
@WrestlingNewsCo Well a WWE and AEW merger would be great if everything goes right and egos don't get in the way
The Khans are playing with fire cnbc.com/2023/01/12/aew…
@WrestleOps Me watching HOOK fight off the entire Bloodline https://t.co/mvdgV3E0A7
the shield reuniting twitter.com/wrestleops/sta… https://t.co/Om3pWGvnKP
the wrestlers that escaped wwe twitter.com/wrestleops/sta… https://t.co/V5gF5C4onr

Tony Khan has previously opened up about possibly working with WWE

Last year, the Vince McMahon hush money scandal rocked the world of pro-wrestling. This eventually led to McMahon announcing his retirement in what was quite possibly the biggest wrestling news story of all time.

Shortly after, AEW President Tony Khan opened up about possibly working with World Wrestling Entertainment's new management while speaking on the "Ten Count Wrestling Podcast."

"I'm not sure if that's the case, but I would certainly be open to talking to pretty much any wrestling promotion in the world about how to work together if the circumstances are right. We've worked with, I would say in terms of securing footage or providing talent, probably with at least a dozen companies around the world, including Ring of Honor before I was the owner of Ring of Honor, when they were independently owned by Sinclair." [H/T WrestlingInc]

Khan was recently asked about reports of a potential sale of the biggest pro wrestling promotion. In his response, he stated that he's following it "very closely." If a WWE-AEW merger ends up happening, it's bound to give fans a long string of never-before-seen dream bouts pitting wrestlers from both the promotions against each other.

Do you think there's a possibility of a WWE-AEW merger in the near future?

