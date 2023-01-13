"Shield reuniting"- Twitter erupts over reports of Tony Khan showing interest in an AEW-WWE merger

Wrestling Twitter is abuzz over reports of AEW showing interest in a merger with WWE and having a potential role for Vince McMahon.
World Wrestling Entertainment's landscape has changed quite a bit over the past few days. Stephanie McMahon is no longer the co-CEO and Vince McMahon is back as the Executive Chairman.
Amidst rumors of McMahon possibly wanting to sell the Stamford-based company, CNBC is reporting that Shahid Khan and Tony Khan are interested in a WWE-AEW merger. The report took the wrestling world by surprise and fans stormed to Twitter to react to the same.
Tony Khan has previously opened up about possibly working with WWE
Last year, the Vince McMahon hush money scandal rocked the world of pro-wrestling. This eventually led to McMahon announcing his retirement in what was quite possibly the biggest wrestling news story of all time.
Shortly after, AEW President Tony Khan opened up about possibly working with World Wrestling Entertainment's new management while speaking on the "Ten Count Wrestling Podcast."
"I'm not sure if that's the case, but I would certainly be open to talking to pretty much any wrestling promotion in the world about how to work together if the circumstances are right. We've worked with, I would say in terms of securing footage or providing talent, probably with at least a dozen companies around the world, including Ring of Honor before I was the owner of Ring of Honor, when they were independently owned by Sinclair." [H/T WrestlingInc]
Khan was recently asked about reports of a potential sale of the biggest pro wrestling promotion. In his response, he stated that he's following it "very closely." If a WWE-AEW merger ends up happening, it's bound to give fans a long string of never-before-seen dream bouts pitting wrestlers from both the promotions against each other.
Do you think there's a possibility of a WWE-AEW merger in the near future?
