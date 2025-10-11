"Shift your ass" - WWE fans call out The Usos for massive mistake at Crown Jewel: Perth

Roman Reigns took on Bronson Reed in a Street Fight to kick off WWE Crown Jewel: Perth earlier today, and there was a moment where it seemed that Reigns needed backup. After he was attacked by Bron Breakker and The Vision were able to put him through the announce table in the style of The Shield. The Usos were there to make the save. The Usos' music hit, and as usual, the two men decided to dance down to the ring rather than running down to help their cousin. Several fans have taken to social media to note that there is a place and time for them to be dancing and soaking in the crowd, and this wasn't it. WWE fans have noted in the comments that The Uso are perhaps the worst people to call if you need help, since they want to dance to their intro before they are able to help. Despite their antics, The Usos were able to help Reigns, but ended up costing him the match due to a mistimed attack on Reed. Tom @UKWrestlingTomLINKThe Usos suck at doing RUN ins. Shift your ass boys! #WWECrownJewelRoman Reigns was not in the mood for The Usos at WWE Crown JewelRoman Reigns and The Usos were not on the same page after Jey Uso Speared him through a table and cost him the match. Reigns screamed at the Usos to note that he didn't want to see them again until Christmas, before leaving the ring. This led to a fight between Jimmy and Jey, with Jey storming out of the ring after and claiming that it was all about Roman, with his brother. This comes after weeks of issues between The Usos, with Jey's attitude seemingly changing since he realised he is a former World Champion, and he believes he is on the same level as Reigns and doesn't need to be a follower anymore.