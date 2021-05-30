Shingo Takagi vs. Kazuchika Okada confirmed for the vacant IWGP World Heavyweight Championship at Dominion

New Japan Pro Wrestling has confirmed the main event for this year's Dominion show featuring Shingo Takagi and Kazuchika Okada. The two Superstars will compete for the vacant IWGP World Heavyweight Championship on June 7th.

After Shingo Takagi's recent match against Will Ospreay, the latter was forced to vacate the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship. An untimely neck injury cut short the Commonwealth Kingpin's first-ever world title reign.

At this year's Dominion show, Okada and Takagi will battle for the vacant title. The previously scheduled IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship match between El Desperado and YOH has also been rebooked for Dominion.

OFFICIAL for Dominion, Monday June 7!



IWGP World Heavyweight Championship

Kauchika Okada vs Shingo Takagi!



IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship

YOH vs El Desperado!



Kota Ibushi vs Jeff Cobb!https://t.co/KqyX5qMG9b



LIVE, English coverage on @njpwworld!#njpw #njdominion pic.twitter.com/VOIFBhexlY — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) May 29, 2021

The feud between Kota Ibushi and Jeff Cobb is also likely to settle at Dominion, as the two are set to cross paths inside the squared circle in a huge singles match. For now, these three singles matches are the only bouts confirmed for Dominion 6.6 and the rest of the matches are to be confirmed at a later date.

Shingo Takagi will get another crack at the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship

After beating Kota Ibushi at Sakura Genesis, Will Ospreay geared up for his first defense of the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship. At Wrestling Dontaku, The Commonwealth Kingpin once again defeated his arch-rival, Shingo Takagi, in a hard-fought battle to retain the gold.

However, the match has taken a few months off Ospreay's career and forced him to sit on the sidelines with a brutal neck injury. The leader of The United Empire was also forced to vacate the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship. Ospreay was on course to defend the belt against Kazuchika Okada at Wrestle Grand Slam at the Tokyo Dome but the show was eventually canceled by NJPW.

Instead, New Japan management decided to keep Okada in the world title decider match against the last challenger for the belt, Shingo Takagi. The two men will headline the Dominion 6.6 card where only the third ever IWGP World Heavyweight Champion will be crowned.

