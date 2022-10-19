Former Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura returned on the latest edition of NXT after being absent from SmackDown for a month and a half.

The latest edition of NXT is packed with main roster stars such as Raquel Rodriguez, Rhea Ripley, and The Good Brothers. The show comes days before Halloween Havoc, and WWE are leaving no stone unturned in making sure that it is a hit.

Shinsuke Nakamura also made his presence felt on the developmental brand. The two-time NXT Champion was revealed to be the surprise opponent for Stacks. He made short work of the youngster and put him away with the Kinshasa for the win.

Following the match, Tony D'Angelo said, "you showed guts I didn't know you had," to Stacks and seemed proud of his underling representing the family.

Nakamura was last seen on the September 2 edition of SmackDown, where he defeated Baron Corbin. After making his debut in April 2016, The King of Strong Style had a stellar run in the developmental brand, becoming a two-time champion and defeating some of the top names.

