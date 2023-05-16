Shinsuke Nakamura defeats 42-year-old legend in his first-ever RAW singles match in 6 years

Shinsuke Nakamura has had a strong start to his run on Monday Night RAW. Although he fell short in the first round of the World Heavyweight Championship tournament, he has had momentum on his side. This week, he surprisingly wrestled his first-ever singles match on RAW after six years being on the main roster, and he was victorious against WWE legend The Miz.

The Miz has quietly been on a roll in 2023, having some incredible matches on RAW. This bout was certainly solid, and it delivered as The King of Strong Style ended up with the big win against the 42-year-old.

The Miz essentially gave Shinsuke Nakamura his welcome to Monday Night RAW, and it made sense that he was the first to face him in a singles match. The last and only time that the two had a match was at Clash of Champions 2018.

At the time, Nakamura defeated The Miz to retain the Intercontinental Championship.

It will be interesting to see how Nakamura's run on Monday Night RAW turns out. This is his first official run on the red brand, as he is the only superstar who remained on SmackDown since his debut in April 2017.

