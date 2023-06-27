Shinsuke Nakamura loses match on WWE RAW; referee sends top star to the back

Shinsuke Nakamura lost his match on the latest episode of RAW after the referee ejected Bronson Reed from the ringside.

Bronson Reed has been embroiled in a feud with Shinsuke Nakamura and Ricochet over the past few weeks. The animosity started during a backstage segment but escalated when Nakamura beat Reed to qualify for the Money in the Bank ladder match.

This resulted in the three men getting involved in each other's matches. Nakamura, Reed, and Ricochet have been at each other's throats with no end in sight. Tonight on RAW, Nakamura faced off against Ricochet in the opening match with Reed at ringside.

Early on in the match, Ricochet and Nakamura attacked Bronson Reed, who was at ringside. As Reed tried to enter the match, the referee ejected him from ringside. The match between Nakamura and Ricochet continued, and both men put on a stellar showing.

In the end, Ricochet won after he hit the shooting star press on a downed Shinsuke Nakamura.

Ricochet will have some momentum on his side as he heads into the Money in the Bank ladder match this weekend. Nakamura will also be a part of the match, and it remains to be seen whether Reed will play a role in ensuring that neither of his nemeses wins the coveted briefcase.

