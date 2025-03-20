Shinsuke Nakamura makes huge announcement ahead of WWE SmackDown

Amid WWE's European tour, Shinsuke Nakamura made a huge announcement ahead of Friday's episode of SmackDown in Bologna, Italy. The former United States Champion was very excited regarding his new venture outside of pro wrestling.

Nakamura lost the U.S. Title to LA Knight on the March 7 episode of SmackDown in Philadelphia. He didn't get an immediate rematch, but he was back in action last Friday when he took on Damian Priest in Barcelona, Spain. He lost the match via disqualification after Drew McIntyre attacked Priest.

In the past two weeks, there was plenty of speculation about Nakamura's future in WWE. However, Fightful Select reported that there was no official confirmation about the Japanese star's contract status or possible release.

The only official announcement regarding Shinsuke Nakamura is his upcoming role in the Kinnikuman anime. He'll be voicing the character Kamaan Dusu aka Kommandas in the second season of The Perfect Origin Arc of the series:

"I will be voicing Kamaan Dusu in #Kinnikuman The Perfect Origin Arc!" Nakamura tweeted.

It will be Shinsuke Nakamura's first voice-acting gig, but the WWE star is excited about his new role. Nakamura tweeted that his experience as a pro wrestler should give him the right idea on how to play the Kinnikuman character.

Shinsuke Nakamura doesn't rule out one last match against NJPW legend

Hiroshi Tanahashi announced at NJPW's King of Pro-Wrestling event in October that 2025 will be the last year of his in-ring career. Speaking to Tokyo Sports last month, Shinsuke Nakamura was asked about the possibility of wrestling Tanahashi one final time:

"I don’t know, I don’t know. They say ‘never say never’. I hear people saying that, but when you think about the reality of it. … You can say whatever you want about emotions, but you have to clear the reality. There are probably some things I shouldn’t say, and I can’t promise anything. I can’t take responsibility for that," Nakamura said. [H/T Wrestle Zone]

WWE doesn't have a working relationship with NJPW. The company has been more open to allowing its talents to appear in other promotions, with Nakamura recently wrestling for Pro Wrestling NOAH.

