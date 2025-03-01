Shinsuke Nakamura makes a promise on WWE SmackDown

Shinsuke Nakamura wasn't directly involved in tonight's WWE SmackDown, but the stakes were high for him. A triple-threat match would decide his next challenger; with that in mind, he has made a huge promise.

The triple-threat match saw Carmelo Hayes, LA Knight, and Jacob Fatu go head-to-head in tonight's main event. All three men won their qualifying matches and would now duke it out to become the No.1 contender for the United States Championship.

However, before the match, Shinsuke Nakamura made a promise to the eventual winner. In a vignette that was aired, Nakamura promised to make an example out of whoever challenges him next and claimed he would humiliate them as the "honorable champion."

"A dog is satisfied with the scraps that fall from his master's table. If you fools feel the need to fight...for the opportunity to be humiliated by an honorable champion...then I will allow it. But know this... whomever comes out of this is going to be made into an example. The other dogs will see what happens when you bite my hand. Pray that you lose...otherwise, what awaits you is...nothing but hell," said Shinsuke Nakamura.

Those are strong words from the champion to his future challenger. It will be interesting to see who comes out on top between Hayes, Knight, and Fatu and whether Nakamura will really make an example of the winner.

