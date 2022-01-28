WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura provides an update on his injury

Shinsuke Nakamura has confirmed he has been officially cleared to compete in the ring once again. The WWE Intercontinental champion was out of action with a hand injury, but no details were provided.

Nakamura's last bout was on December 18 last year. It was a tag-team match with Rick Boogs to take on Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss.

The former NJPW standout took to Instagram today to confirm he had been medically cleared, just in time for the Royal Rumble. He posted:

While WWE did not provide any updates on Shinsuke Nakamura's injury, his tag-team partner Boogs touched on the injury during an interview on the Out of Character podcast:

"We're just getting cooking here. We've only had a couple of tag matches together. And he suffered a hand injury that's kept him out for close to two months now it seems like. So, I'm kind of just looking forward as of right now for him to be healthy and cleared and then us just kick some tail. And then from there, down the road we'll branch off. I'm in no rush with that."

Sheamus waiting to challenge Shinsuke Nakamura for WWE Intercontinental Championship

Sami Zyan earned the right to face Nakamura at WWE Day 1 for the Intercontinental championship before the Japanese star suffered an injury. While he is still technically the #1 contender, Sheamus has set sights on challenging for the strap.

He told WWE's The Bump:

"One title away from becoming the first-ever Ultimate Grand Slam Champion. I know what you're thinking. You're thinking, Edge did all that. Edge has won everything. But the truth of the matter is, it's a bleeding sham. Because Edge won his United States Championship when it was WCW. So that's automatically disqualified. So I'm on the verge of something fantastic."

Shaemus added:

"Shinsuke Nakamura is going to hide behind that Rick Boogs lad, he's going to hide behind a little broken hand, a sore hand, some cuts on his hands, or pick an opponent like Sami Zayn, who let's be honest doesn't look like he's had a shave in the last ten years."

Will Sheamus get to face Nakamura soon and become the first-ever 'Ultimate Grand Slam' champion? Only time will tell.

