"You should remember who I am" - Shinsuke Nakamura sends a warning to SmackDown Superstar

Apollo Crews may have had a radical character change recently, but this has not phased his most recent opponent, Shinsuke Nakamura.

The former Intercontinental Champion came up short against Apollo on SmackDown. Nakamura has now sent a warning to his new rival. Following his loss to Apollo Crews on this week's episode of SmackDown, Shinsuke Nakamura was obviously irate about his defeat.

A week after being relentlessly beaten down by Apollo Crews, Shinsuke Nakamura would attempt to put the former in his place on Friday's SmackDown. While The Artist had some great spots and looked the favorite to win the match, he would eventually lose via pinfall.

However, despite his unexpected defeat, Shinsuke Nakamura sent a message to Crews. The King of Strong Style said he will remind the SmackDown Superstar who he is.

"Apollo, you've changed. I respect that, cause I've changed to. But, I don't respect what you did to Big E and what you did to me tonight. You changed the outfit, you changed the attitude, but you can never change who you really are. You like to live in the past, but I am the future. Last week wasn't personal. I want to be the one champion. But now, you've started something that I will finish. You should remember who I am."

Apollo Crews claims to be a descendant of Nigerian royalty, but this will not stop Shinsuke Nakamura from taking him down. The King of Strong Style wants the Intercontinental Championship and will not let Crews get in his way.

Apollo Crews debuted a new gimmick ahead of his match against Shinsuke Nakamura

Shinsuke Nakamura was given the pleasure of being the first Superstar to face the new Apollo Crews. Crews' stock has risen recently, with the SmackDown star showing his more aggressive side off late.

Apollo Crews came out for his match against the King of Strong Style, sporting his new gimmick. The gimmick suggests that Crews demands that he be treated with the same respect as a Nigerian king.

WWE seems to be moving towards a feud involving Big E, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Apollo Crews, with all three men vying for the Intercontinental Championship. Crews will certainly be playing the heel in this storyline, and it looks to be for the good.

The former United States Champion looks better than ever, and will look to assert his reign over Big E and Shinsuke Nakamura.