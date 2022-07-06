[Watch] Shinsuke Nakamura shares amusing seven-second aging transformation video

Shinsuke Nakamura has once again showcased his charisma and playfulness on the internet, recently posting a hilarious seven-second aging video.

Nakamura is known to be eccentric and highly theatrical to the WWE Universe. Although many have criticized the company for its lackluster booking of the Japanese star in recent years, Shinsuke rarely misses the opportunity to entertain.

The King of Strong Style took to Instagram today to share a short but humorous video. In the clip, the former IWGP Heavyweight Champion is shown rapidly aging with the help of a filter on his phone.

Beginning with an overly-young looking face, Nakamura quickly morphs to a bearded, older-looking appearance before turning completely white and wrinkled. You can check out the short video below:

Though he may appear ancient at the end of the video, Nakamura is still only 42 years old, meaning that his two-decade-long career is far from over.

What has Shinsuke Nakamura been up to in WWE?

Shinsuke Nakamura has been relatively inactive on WWE programming in recent weeks.

He last appeared on WWE TV two weeks ago as part of a Money In The Bank qualifying battle royal which was won by Riddle. He also scored a win over Sami Zayn during his last appearance on SmackDown.

Nakamura has also claimed some recent WWE Live Event victories over the likes of former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal and former NXT UK Champion Butch.

It will be interesting to see what WWE does next with Shinsuke Nakamura. You can read more about the King of Strong Style by clicking right here.

