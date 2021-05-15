Shinsuke Nakamura spotted backstage at this week's AEW Dynamite (Photo)

This week's AEW Dynamite was quite a high-profile episode, as the company booked three massive title matches.

Jon Moxley defended his IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship against Yuji Nagata, and the match lived up to the hype that surrounded it before the show.

To add even more intrigue to the bout, the release of a new photograph shows that WWE star Shinsuke Nakamura was backstage at AEW Dynamite. Nakamura posed for a photo alongside Yuji Nagata, which you can view below:

Why was Shinsuke Nakamura at the AEW Dynamite tapings?

Shinsuke Nakamura in WWE

It should be noted that the exact reason for Nakamura's appearance at the AEW show is unknown. But it's safe to assume that the former WWE United States Champion might have been in attendance to meet and support Nagata, a legendary Japanese wrestler.

There are presently no details available on Shinsuke Nakamura's WWE contract status, but the former WWE Intercontinental Champion is said to be happy working in the United States.

The 41-year-old star still wants to be an active competitor, and his presence at an AEW event will undoubtedly give rise to plenty of speculation. But will Nakamura actually entertain the idea of working for AEW in the future? Only time will tell.

Making his first TNT appearance in 23 years: @nagata769 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/4ZdbQkdkda — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) May 13, 2021

Nakamura and Nagata have previously faced each other in NJPW, and the WWE superstar holds two singles victories in the rivalry.

The King of Strong Style is a babyface these days on SmackDown, and he was involved in a big eight-man tag team match on last week's episode. Unfortunately, Nakamura was on the losing end of the contest.

His Japanese compatriot, Yuji Nagata, also fell short in the IWGP United States Championship match against Jon Moxley on AEW Dynamite.

FROM THE TOP ROPE! Not enough to hold @jonmoxley down #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/IMzEP0PoIf — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) May 13, 2021

AEW Dynamite kicked off with the highly-anticipated championship match, and the bout was a predictably hard-hitting affair.

Moxley and Nagata put on a solid opener, and the reigning champion retained the title against the NJPW legend. Both competitors bowed as a sign of respect after the match, and it was a great way to kickstart in the in-ring proceedings of the evening.

What do you think about the picture showing Nakamura's presence at an AEW show? Sound off in the comments below.