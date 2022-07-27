Shinsuke Nakamura spotted training with released WWE Superstar and AEW veteran

Shinsuke Nakamura keeps up with his martial arts training while continuing to be a WWE Superstar.

The King of Strong Style had a 3-1-1 career in mixed martial arts before he rose to superstardom in the world of professional wrestling. He hasn't competed inside the octagon since 2004.

The Daniel Gracie Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu School in Orange County recently published a photo on their Instagram account that revealed former WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura recently held a class. The class included former NXT Champion Killer Kross, former Ring of Honor Women's World Champion Sumie Sakai, and All Elite Wrestling star Emi Sakura. The caption said:

"Nice class ran by @shinsukenakamura we NEVER STOP @danielgraciebjj," Daniel Gracie of Orange County posted on Instagram.

Another recent picture posted on their Instagram included Shinsuke Nakamura and former Ring of Honor star Marty Scurll in a class together. You can check out that image here.

Will Shinsuke Nakamura get an Intercontinental title shot against Gunther at SummerSlam?

Will Triple H break the streak of premium live events where the WWE Intercontinental Championship hasn't been defended?

The last time the title was on the line at a premium live event was at WrestleMania 37, when Apollo Crews defeated Big E to win the gold.

In recent weeks, Shinsuke Nakamura has been on a mission to challenge Gunther for the championship in hopes of winning it for the third time. Will he finally get his shot at SummerSlam? We'll find out soon enough.

