Shinsuke Nakamura spotted training with WWE star close to retirement amid hiatus

Shinsuke Nakamura is set to defend the United States Championship against LA Knight at a future date. Nakamura remains active in the ring, training for his upcoming title match with a current WWE star who is close to retiring.

The King of Strong Style returned from a hiatus with a bang, winning the United States Championship from Knight at Survivor Series: WarGames. His new persona seemingly gave him a meaner streak that allowed him to beat The Megastar in one of the biggest events of 2024.

Knight wasn't given an immediate rematch and had to earn it last Friday on SmackDown. He defeated Santos Escobar in a singles match early in the episode before beating Carmelo Hayes and Jacob Fatu later in the night to become the number one contender.

Meanwhile, in a couple of posts on his Instagram stories, Shinsuke Nakamura revealed that he's been training for his upcoming title match. He was seen with fellow Japanese wrestling legend Meiko Satomura, who remains signed to WWE.

Satomura hasn't wrestled for WWE since July 27, 2024, when she challenged Bayley for the WWE Women's Title at a live event in Tokyo, Japan. She's set to retire on April 29, 2025.

Shinsuke Nakamura shared these images on Instagram. [Photo via: @shinsukenakamura on IG]

It will be interesting to see when WWE books the United States Championship match between Shinsuke Nakamura and LA Knight. The challenger gained a lot of momentum after winning two matches to earn another shot at winning the US Title.

Shinsuke Nakamura mourns the death of NJPW legend Osamu Nishimura

The last time Shinsuke Nakamura wrestled a match was at the Royal Rumble, entering at the No. 19 spot. However, Nakamura didn't have a strong showing as he only lasted less than four minutes and didn't eliminate anyone. He was tossed by the eventual winner, Jey Uso.

His return to SmackDown is currently uncertain as he mourns the passing of NJPW legend Osamu Nishimura at the age of 53. Nishimura succumbed to cancer and died on February 28, 2025. Nakamura paid tribute in a brief post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Rest in peace, Osamu Nishimura. You were as kind as an older brother and taught me so many things🍷," Nakamura tweeted.

Nishimura is considered one of the best Japanese wrestlers of the 1990s and served as a mentor for a young Nakamura in the 2000s. They wrestled and teamed up over the years before Nishimura left NJPW in 2006.

