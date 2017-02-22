WWE News: Shinsuke Nakamura wants AJ Styles at WrestleMania

Will this factor into the WrestleMania plans?

Could we see the rematch between The Phenomenal One vs. King of Strong Style?

What’s the Story?

Yahoo Japan interviewed Former NXT Champion Shinsuke Nakamura via a telephone interview about his aspirations for a WrestleMania opponent.

When asked about WrestleMania plans, Nakamura expressed interest in fighting SmackDown Live Superstar AJ Styles in a rematch from their bout at Wrestle Kingdom 10. Chris Charlton of Japanese Audio Wrestling tweeted out the following translation of the interview:

“If the WrestleMania opportunity presented itself, I want to do it. AJ doesn’t have an opponent yet, I’d like to fill that spot. I’ve achieved a lot this year, but there’s much more to do. I want to make more strides over the next year and show my true ability.”

In Case You Didn’t Know

Nakamura last faced Styles for the IWGP Intercontinental Championship at the Tokyo Dome at the Wrestle Kingdom 10. After that match, both Nakamura and Styles would sign with the WWE. Styles would debut on the main roster in the 2016 Royal Rumble match while Nakamura would debut at NXT TakeOver: Dallas against Sami Zayn.

Since that time, both Nakamura and Styles have won top championships and have headlined some of WWE’s biggest shows. Nakamura would become a two-time NXT Champion while Styles would win the WWE Championship and become the first man to hold the TNA World Heavyweight Championship, the IWGP Heavyweight Championship, and the WWE Championship.

Both men have been praised as some of the best wrestlers in the world and have been praised heavily by both the Wrestling Observer Newsletter and Pro Wrestling Illustrated. Styles has won Wrestler of the Year and Match of the Year from both companies in addition to some awards from his high-flying style and finishing maneuver. On the other hand, Nakamura was named Most Popular professional wrestler in 2016 by Pro Wrestling Illustrated and was named Most Charismatic and Wrestler of the Year by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

The Heart of the Matter

While many fans would be delighted to hear that Nakamura would be taking on Styles in what many would deem a potential show-stealer, the fact remains that Styles is likely headed into a match with SmackDown Live Commissioner Shane McMahon.

Nakamura, on the other hand, will more than likely only wrestle at NXT TakeOver: Orlando in a rematch against NXT Champion Bobby Roode.

What’s Next?

There’s still a lot of time until WrestleMania so there’s a chance that this could happen, but it probably won’t. If fans wish to see a rematch between Styles and Nakamura, it will likely occur later down the line.

Sportskeeda’s Take

There’s little to no chance that Nakamura will be debuting at this year’s WrestleMania in a match against Styles. Whether it’s Vince McMahon wanting Shane to have a match or Shane wanting to have a match, the match will probably be made official in the next few weeks.

The only scenario that could potentially fix this is if Shane states that he won’t be wrestling in this match, but instead selects Nakamura as his representative. This would not only keep Shane McMahon involved in the feud, but it would provide a much more entertaining match.