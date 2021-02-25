Io Shirai set to defend WWE NXT Women's Championship in two weeks

On tonight's episode of WWE NXT, General Manager William Regal announced that NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai will defend her title against Toni Storm. The match will occur in two weeks, on the March 3 edition of the show.

The announcement comes after Shirai accepted the challenge from the former NXT UK Women's Champion earlier on in the night, following her exciting match with Zoey Stark.

Shirai took on Storm and Mercedes Martinez in a triple threat match at NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day, where she successfully defended her title. However, The Genius of the Sky was laid out by a sneak attack from Storm a week ago on NXT.

Toni Storm is thriving as a heel on WWE NXT

Storm returned to WWE NXT after an eight-month hiatus at TakeOver: 31. It was the same night where Ember Moon returned after being out of in-ring competition for nearly a year due to a career-threatening injury.

However, the 25-year-old Superstar turned heel on Moon on the November 25, 2020, episode of NXT. She then led Candice LeRae's team to victory at TakeOver: WarGames against Shotzi Blackheart's team.

The March 3 edition of NXT looks to be promising. Not only will we get an NXT Women's Championship match, but also Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez challenging WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler.