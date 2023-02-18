"Shock horror" - WWE Universe reacts to former world champion's potentially dangerous botch on SmackDown

The final stop on the road to the Elimination Chamber saw WWE stop in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, for SmackDown. The show had Sheamus amid a botch.

This week's show was stacked, but it was clear that Sami Zayn was the focus ahead of the biggest match of his career. Two men who have been pushed down the pecking order as of late are Sheamus and Drew McIntyre, who took on The Viking Raiders after weeks of issues.

The two men came out on top, but this came after Sheamus was part of another botch in recent weeks. He almost dropped Erik when delivering a powerbomb.

The move could have injured both men, and the WWE Universe has made that clear on social media.

Chuckie @ChuckieChk that botch could have really hurt Sheamus #SmackDown that botch could have really hurt Sheamus #SmackDown

Despite the botch, the four men had the match of the night, which allowed the WWE Universe to look past the error.

This isn't the first botch Sheamus has been part of on WWE SmackDown

Sheamus @WWESheamus Sheamus 2023.



The Slip n DipSheamus 2023. The Slip n Dip © Sheamus 2023. https://t.co/oBS0GOP4B9

Sheamus is considered to be a WWE veteran, so the former champion has learned to laugh at himself. A few weeks ago on SmackDown, he was part of another botch when he accidentally slipped on his way out to attack the Viking Raiders.

Sheamus fell to the floor, but the brawl continued. He prevented it from becoming a much bigger error before taking to social media to ensure that he laughed at himself later.

Throughout the course of his career, Sheamus hasn't been a name that has been botched very often, so it's unclear why the Irish star has been part of back-to-back botches on SmackDown as part of his feud with the Viking Raiders.

Do you think Sheamus and Drew McIntyre should be featured on the Elimination Chamber card? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Will a major betrayal take place at WWE Elimination Chamber? Details here.

Poll : 0 votes