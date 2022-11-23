Shocking 45-year-old WWE Superstar will head into Survivor Series WarGames with terrifying losing streak

WWE Survivor Series WarGames will feature a dream match between two veterans, AJ Styles and Finn Balor. But there's a lot more at stake than what meets the eye.

The Phenomenal One will cross paths with his long-term friend-turned-foe in a singles match following an extended rivalry between their factions. Surprisingly, Styles has not won a match in the last ten Premium Live Events.

This includes six matches in 2022 and four in 2021. Earlier this month at WWE Crown Jewel, Judgment Day defeated The O.C. Before that, AJ Styles and Finn Balor were on the losing side at Hell in a Cell when they joined forces with Liv Morgan to take on Judgment Day, which Edge then led.

Styles also lost against the Rated-R Superstar in two consecutive Premium Live Events this year. Before that, he suffered elimination from big matches at the hands of Brock Lesnar at Elimination Chamber and Madcap Moss at Royal Rumble.

Three out of four losses in 2021 saw AJ Styles and Omos fall short twice against RKO and once against New Day. He, unfortunately, lost for the fourth time against Omos following their split.

It is surprising that someone like AJ Styles has not picked up a single victory in his last ten Premium Live Events appearances. He will hope to end the losing streak in his match against Finn Balor at Survivor Series WarGames.

WWE Superstars expected to make their presence known during AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor

Despite being billed as a singles match, fans fully expect RAW superstars to run interference during AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor. The latter will have Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio by his side.

Styles, fed by Judgment Day's antics, brought back Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson as part of The O.C. All four might engage in a brawl at ringside during the match.

Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley and The O.C's Mia Yim are set to compete in opposing teams in the women's WarGames match. However, both WWE Superstars might also appear during Balor vs. Styles.

