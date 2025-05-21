Shocking John Cena twist predicted for Saturday Night's Main Event by veteran (Exclusive)

John Cena is all set to appear on the upcoming WWE Saturday Night's Main Event. However, veteran journalist Bill Apter believes the fight will add another level to the reigning Undisputed Champion's story, shockingly so.
While R-Truth is ready to face Cena in a singles match, it appears he intends to turn the champ back into a babyface rather than beating him. According to Apter, the outcome of the interaction will not go Truth's way, with Cena potentially brutalizing him and adding another layer to his villainy.
Speaking on UnSKripted, Apter said:
"I am gonna hate to see Ron Killings/R-Truth, get beaten upon on Saturday Night's Main Event. I think what's gonna happen. I don't know this for sure. I mentioned it earlier on the Time Machine, but that won't be out for another day, so now it's exclusive here. So I think John Cena is gonna give him a beatdown because he (R-Truth) is not gonna wanna fight back, at least through most of the match."
He added:
"It's gonna be a horrible beatdown to get prepared for whoever comes to the rescue of R-Truth. I don't know who that's gonna be, but I think this is going to take John Cena's heel turn up another ugly notch," Apter said.[16:25 onwards]
It remains to be seen what is next for Cena at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event.
