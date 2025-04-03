Shocking scenario at WrestleMania 41, says veteran, might not take place between Cody Rhodes and John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and John Cena will collide in Las Vegas for the most prestigious prize in the business. However, Konnan and Disco Inferno commented on the possibility of a double turn at WrestleMania 41, with the former believing it was not going to happen.

At WrestleMania 13, Stone Cold Steve Austin entered the arena as a heel and Bret Hart as a babyface. However, it all changed by the time the bell rang, as Austin's grit made him come out of the match as a babyface, and Hart became the despicable heel in the eyes of the audience going forward.

Speaking on K100 with Konnan and Disco Inferno, a fan mail posed the same shocking scenario between John Cena and Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. Inferno stated he wouldn't want to weigh in on the fan scenario as he wanted the management to provide them with a good moment and refrained from speculating.

Meanwhile, Konnan thought it was unlikely for the management to pull off a double turn. Moreover, he believed the company would not pull it off due to Rhodes' current status as the face of WWE.

"I don't know, dude. I don't want to speculate on what they're doing. I just want to see it unfold," Inferno said.

Konnan added:

"My opinion would be, bro, it's too quick to do a double turn. Cody [Rhodes] is mega over, still," Konnan said. [From 29:35 - 29:51]

John Cena came face-to-face with Cody Rhodes on WWE RAW

After the groundbreaking heel turn in Toronto at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025, John Cena had a lot to say to the viewers at home and the fans in attendance when he turned heel and broke up with everyone.

However, Cody Rhodes spent weeks waiting to confront The Leader of Cenation, which he eventually did, but the two didn't get physical in the ring and kept it civil until recently on Monday Night RAW.

After The American Nightmare interrupted The Franchise Player, the two started firing on all cylinders and took shots left and right. Cena was about to leave when Rhodes reminded him that fans never questioned if he could wrestle in the ring.

A furious John Cena turned and got hit with a Cross Rhodes from the Undisputed WWE Champion as they ended the segment. It'll be interesting to see which star leaves with the title in Las Vegas.

