"Shoot me please" - Star calls infamous WWE segment with Roman Reigns the worst

A wrestling star has called his infamous segment with Roman Reigns in WWE the worst. Reigns has come into his own since adopting The Tribal Chief gimmick. However, his earlier run as the babyface Big Dog had a lot of over-the-top angles.

One such angle involved him in a feud with former WWE star Bishop Dyer (FKA Baron Corbin). In 2019, on an episode of SmackDown, the erstwhile Corbin and Nic Nemeth (FKA Dolph Ziggler) handcuffed Reigns to the ring post and poured dog food over him. Roman Reigns would get his receipt back a few weeks later.

On January 31, 2020, he teamed up with The Usos to take on Corbin, Ziggler, and Bobby Roode, with the stipulation being that the losing team would have to eat dog food. Roman Reigns' team emerged victorious. The babyfaces later tied the former King Corbin to the ring post, pouring bowls and cans of dog food over him.

Speaking on the Fightful Overbooked's In The Weeds podcast, Bishop Dyer talked about how painful the experience was.

"They handcuffed me to the post when we did that. They’re pouring dog food on me and everything, chili, and whatever else they had in that bowl, and I was hanging, but I was in the handcuffs, but I couldn’t get my feet under me because it was so slippery. So, I was literally hanging by the handcuffs. It was one of the most painful things I’ve ever experienced because it felt like it was getting ready to cut my thumbs off," he said.

He then explained that after the show went off air, he was screaming for help.

"We talk about Vin Diesel in Triple X; when he’s hanging by the handcuffs, I'm like, 'Bro, I’m done. Shoot me, please.’ That was the worst. I was screaming at the stage people to help me because the show went off the air, and everyone was starting to move. I'm like, ‘Somebody pick me up.' My thumbs are coming off," he recalled.

You can watch the interview below:

Roman Reigns is currently on a hiatus

At Clash in Paris, Roman Reigns took on The Vision's Bronson Reed. The OTC1 came out on top in a slugfest but was brutally attacked by Bron Breakker and The Aus-zilla after the match.

Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed took turns beating up Reigns, with The Tribal Thief delivering several Tsunamis while the former Universal Champion was tied on a stretcher. WWE later confirmed that Reigns will be out of action indefinitely.

This was done to write him off TV, as he will be busy filming for the upcoming live-action Street Fighter movie, where he will star as Akuma.

