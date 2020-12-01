Shotzi Blackheart adds Rhea Ripley to her WarGames team at NXT TakeOver

Shotzi Blackheart continues to build her WarGames team for NXT TakeOver this Sunday night on the WWE Network. While Candice LeRae completed her team last Wednesday, Shotzi Blackheart has taken a slow and steady pace when it comes to building the rest of her team.

Over the weekend, Blackheart added Ember Moon to her team and earlier this afternoon added Rhea Ripley. Both women are former NXT Women's Champions with Ripley also being a former NXT UK Women's Champion. So while LeRae might have completed her team first, it appears that Blackheart's team is of higher quality right now as it comes to champion pedigree.

The Shotzi Blackheart WarGames team at NXT TakeOver is almost complete

With only one spot remaining on Team Shotzi, all signs are pointing to the current NXT Women's Champion, Io Shirai becoming the fourth and final member of the team to do battle against LeRae, Raquel Gonzalez, Dakota Kai, and Toni Storm. After the attack Shirai received backstage last week on NXT she seems like the most likely candidate to fill out the team so she can get revenge on the women who attacked her.

As of this writing, this is how the NXT TakeOver: WarGames card is taking shape:

Dexter Lumis vs. Cameron Grimes in a Strap match

Leon Ruff defends the NXT North American Championship in a triple threat match against Damien Priest and Johnny Gargano

Men's WarGames match: The Undisputed Era vs. Team Pat McAfee

Women's WarGames match: Team Candice LeRae vs. Team Shotzi Blackheart

NXT TakeOver: WarGames airs this Sunday at 7 PM EST live on the WWE Network. Are you happy about how Team Blackheart is shaping up? Who do you hope to see as the fourth member of the team? Sound off in the comments section below.