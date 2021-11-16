Shotzi Blackheart throws shade at Sasha Banks ahead of SmackDown

The rivalry between Shotzi Blackheart and Sasha Banks is heating up.

The strife began two weeks ago when Shotzi assaulted Banks after The Boss cost Blackheart a match with Charlotte Flair.

Shotzi made her SmackDown debut in July this year alongside her tag team partner Tegan Nox, however, the two split when Nox was drafted to RAW.

The former NXT Tag Team Champion then went face-to-face against Charlotte in a Championship contenders match which she lost.

Shotzi then proceeded to attack Sasha Banks, who was present at ringside after the match, initiating their rivalry. Blackheart has added insult to injury with the following tweet:

Shotzi Blackheart was recently added to the WWE Survivor Series team

As 2021 reaches its conclusion, WWE has one of its biggest events in store for fans as they hold Survivor Series on November 21 in Brooklyn. Survivor Series is the second oldest annual WWE pay-per-view after WrestleMania.

Both brands usually conduct qualifier matches to create the perfect Survivor Series team. However, there have been no such matches this year, and the members have already been announced.

Shotzi was recently added to the mix alongside Shayna Baszler, Sasha Banks, Natalya, and Aliyah.

Shotzi might be in for a momentous push as she has created massive heat following her assault on The Boss. But there remains a slight possibility that Team SmackDown might have a possible fight amongst themselves given Banks and Blackheart having an incendiary feud.

Regardless of the outcome, the pay-per-view will surely be exciting for the WWE Universe as RAW and SmackDown duke it out for brand supremacy.

