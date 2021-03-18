Shotzi Blackheart hails WWE Superstar for overcoming forced retirement [Exclusive]

WWE Superstars Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon picked up a historic win last week to become the new NXT Women's Tag Team Champions. The duo have had an impressive run on the black and gold brand recently, but things were very different for Moon this time last year.

She sustained a severe ankle injury in 2019 and was forced to distance herself from in-ring action in WWE. Moon then contemplated retiring from the business before finally deciding to push for a comeback.

She returned to NXT in September 2020 and has been a top babyface on the brand ever since.

Discussing Moon's injury and her return in an exclusive interview with SK Wrestling, Shotzi Blackheart revealed the impact it had on her personal life.

She said that she has always been a huge fan of her tag team partner, and it was "wild" to imagine someone like that forced to hang their boots in WWE because of an injury. However, Blackheart is now glad that Moon is back in the squared circle and still enjoys her matches.

"That is wild to me. I have always been a huge Ember Moon. I have been a fan of her even before when she was an independent wrestler. She is just amazing. And to think that she felt like she needed to end her career a year ago... I am glad that we have something so special together and that she is energetic about wrestling again."

Blackheart also stated that she never imagined herself as part of a tag team in WWE. However, she is happy to team up with Ember Moon because they are great together. On the other half of the NXT Women's Tag Team Champions, she said:

"She is a just ball of energy. Her energy matches my energy. It is just wild and fun all the tile. We are a dangerous combo."

Shotzi Blackheart on her friendship with Ember Moon in WWE

Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon were on the same team during TakeOver: WarGames, and the two have been inseparable in WWE ever since. Moon admitted that she had several opportunities in the past to team up with other WWE superstars. However, she never favored the idea of being in a team.

Blackheart felt the same way, but things changed when she started enjoying her matches alongside Moon. She further explained:

"We are both lone wolves at heart. I don't think I have ever wanted to really be in a tag team. I have always been on my own. I have always done everything by myself. I have only relied on myself. After WarGames with Ember, we just gelled-in. We were having fun, and we were busting out these tag moves that I really loved. Our friendship has been growing ever since. And now I just think it is so nice to have someone. I can rely on someone who has my back. Someone who motivates you and is there for you. It has been great to be a part of the tag team. I never thought I would say that, but I love being a part of this tag team."

Moon and Blackheart also competed in the first-ever Women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic in WWE. Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez eventually won the tournament.

The two teams met once again for the newly-introduced NXT Women's Tag Team titles match that ended with Blackheart and Moon emerging victorious.