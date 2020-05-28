Shotzi Blackheart provides an update after nasty spot on this week's NXT

Shotzi Blackheart suffered a terrible spot

Shotzi Blackheart has been turning a lot of heads with her performances in NXT recently. She put in an Ironwoman performance a few weeks ago during the Last Chance Gauntlet match where she showcased her skills inside the ring as well. However, it was a bitter night for Blackheart on this week's NXT.

The NXT Superstar was in an incredible match with Racquel Gonzalez and was close to pulling off an upset on Dakota Kai's partner. However, her springboard Coffin Drop to take out both Gonzalez and Kai did not go as planned.

Here’s that rough looking landing from Shotzi Blackheart on NXT



As you can see in the clip above, the up and coming Superstar landed on her neck and many felt she would have been seriously injured.

Shotzi Blackheart was able to finish the match and suffered a defeat to Gonzalez, furthering her feud with the heel duo.

Now, the NXT Superstar took to Instagram and opened up on the spot.

Shotzi Blackheart responds in typical fashion

If you follow Blackheart on NXT, you can see that she is a daredevil and someone who throws caution to the wind. She justified her character with her response on Instagram as well as he responded to the nasty spot.

While we love her spirit, we also wish her a speedy recovery in case she did suffer some injury from the spot.