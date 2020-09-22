Shotzi Blackheart reacts to false rumors about her WWE release

One of the emerging WWE Superstars from NXT's women's division is Shotzi Blackheart. The "tank girl" of WWE has impressed fans with her unique attitude and wrestling abilities and has shown glimpses of the "it" factor that could help her become a huge Superstar for WWE in future.

Recently, a fake account from the name of "WWE" posted a tweet about Shotzi Blackheart being released from WWE. At first glance, it's easy to fall for it due to the similarity in the appearance of the fake WWE account with that of the original one.

Shotzi Blackheart has now reacted to this false rumor by revealing that she also fell for it for a second and was shocked. Thankfully, Shotzi Blackheart is here to stay and fans are looking forward to see her succeed on NXT.

"Wow my dumbbutt actually fell for this for a sec. My heart stopped! Goodnight."

Wow my dumbbutt actually fell for this for a sec. 😅My heart stopped! Goodnight🤘 https://t.co/OTsm1PYbTy — Shotzi Blackheart (@ShotziWWE) September 22, 2020

Shotzi Blackheart in WWE

After spending time on the independent circuit, Shotzi Blackheart signed with WWE in 2019 and began performing in NXT. Some of the biggest moments of her career include her eliminating Shayna Baszler in a battle royal on NXT, earlier this year. She also entered the 2020 Royal Rumble match where she was eliminated by Baszler.

She was in a feud with Robert Stone and Aliyah where she drove her tank through Stone's leg multiple times in a hilarious segment. Last week on NXT, Shotzi Blackheart took on the NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai, and after an exciting match, Shirai pinned Shotzi after hitting her with the Moonsault.