Shotzi and Nox become the new No.1 Contenders for the Women's Tag Team titles

Shotzi and Nox injected some new life into the SmackDown Women's Division last week. The duo made the move from NXT to the main roster at just the right time as the division on the blue brand looked heavily depleted.

Their debut was an exciting one as well, as they shocked the WWE Universe with a win over the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Natalya and Tamina.

They did such a good job on the night, that WWE officials decided to give the duo of Shotzi and Nox yet another opportunity to prove themselves on this week's episode. Only this time with much higher stakes.

Shotzi and Nox took on the tag champions once again for a chance to become the new No.1 Contenders for the Women's Tag Team titles.

It was a big chance for Shotzi and Nox, and the duo stepped up to the challenge. Taking the fight to Natalya and Tamina, Shotzi and Nox put on a heck of a fight and claimed the victory to become the new No.1 Conteders.

Granted, Natalya and Tamina may have been distracted by their Money in the Bank ladder match opponents Zelina Vega and Liv Morgan. Nevertheless, nothing can be taken away from Shotzi and Nox who earned their opportunity tonight.

Shotzi and Nox may have to challenge Natalya and Tamina at SummerSlam

Despite becoming the new No.1 Contenders, Shotzi and Nox may have to wait a while before they can challenge the current champions Natalya and Tamina to a title match.

As things stand, the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions have been announced as the last two participants for the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match and as such will be looking to secure the briefcase this Sunday.

It looks very likely that Shotzi and Nox will challenge the champions at SummerSlam. This comes after WWE scrapped plans for a feud between the champs and Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke.

