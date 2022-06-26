"Get that briefcase in my hand, tick tock, tick tock" – Shotzi breaks silence after qualifying for the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder match

WWE Superstar Shotzi feels it's only a matter of time before she holds the gold on the blue brand.

The former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion faced Tamina in a Money in the Bank qualifying match this week. She took down the veteran with a Never Wake Up DDT in the middle of the ring to put herself into the premium live event next Sunday.

The latest entrant to the Women's Money in the Bank match spoke with WWE correspondent Megan Morant on SmackDown Lowdown this week. She recalled the events of the evening and said that she brought a lot of aggression to the match. The Blue brand star mentioned that she would be even more dangerous at the premium live event and it was only a matter of time before she become the SmackDown Women's Champion.

Here's what Shotzi had to say:

"The Money in the Bank contract, changes lives. I came in tonight's match with a lot of fire. You saw what I did to Tamina, a veteran, a former champion. And money in the bank. When I climb that ladder, I am climbing it with even more fire, more aggression than anyone has ever seen out of me. And that's what makes me most dangerous. So, when I climb that ladder, and I get that briefcase in my hand, tick tock, tick tock. It's only a matter of time before I am SmackDown Women's Champion." (From 2:13 - 3:00)

You can watch the interview here:

Shotzi was initially scheduled to face Aliyah

This week's Qualifying match was planned between Shotzi and Aliyah. The two NXT callups have been at each other's throats for a few weeks now.

It all started when Aliyah locked up the 30-year-old in the SmackDown locker room as she was inciting the roster against Raquel Rodriguez. Shotzi returned the favor the following week as she managed to trap Aliyah in the dressing room just before her match. During the show, it was revealed that Aliyah was hurt and couldn't make it to the match, so Tamina was put in as her replacement.

It will be interesting to see if the former NXT superstar can reach the top of the ladder and claim a chance to challenge the RAW or SmackDown Women's Champion at a time of her choosing.

