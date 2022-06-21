SmackDown Superstar Shotzi comments on working with Ronda Rousey

WWE Superstar Shotzi has discussed working with SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey and said that the champ is cool.

The former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion has had three matches on TV with The Baddest Woman on the Planet since this year's WrestleMania 38. Although she lost all three, she managed to showcase some moves against the champion and was elevated simply by working in the title scene.

However, the green-haired superstar has also not won a match on television since October 2021, drawing criticism for how she is being booked on the main roster.

The 31-year old recently appeared on the Out of Character podcast with Ryan Satin, where she discussed her time before WWE, her arrival on SmackDown, and working with Rousey. When asked whether it was "cool" to be in the ring with the champ, Shotzi had this to say:

"Yeah, she's so cool and just like, so giving, and just like so into it. Just amazing." (28:10 to 28:19)

Rousey has faced criticism for some aspects of her character ever since she returned to WWE to win this year's Royal Rumble. But the praise from someone working in-ring with her certainly has some weight to it.

Ronda Rousey received a tag team proposal from an interesting superstar

SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey was recently made an offer to form a tag team by current 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke.

Brooke is embroiled in a mini-feud with Becky Lynch, defeating the former RAW Women's Champion in a title defense with the help of Asuka on the June 6 episode of RAW. In a rematch a week later, Big Time Becks beat Dana down, resulting in a no-contest.

In a recent tweet, the five-time 24/7 Champion posted a video of her sparring. She also made an offer to Rousey to form a tag team and take down Lynch, claiming that the former UFC Women's Champion has unfinished business with Becky.

Ronda's "unfinished business" with Lynch dates back to WrestleMania 35, when she was pinned by The Man in the main event.

With her being arguably the biggest name in women's wrestling, and the fact that the SmackDown Women's roster is looking a bit thin when it comes to main event talent, Ronda Rousey seems to have a firm grip on her title in the coming months. Whether she'll join forces with Brooke remains to be seen.

