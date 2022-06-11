Shotzi faces WWE SmackDown Champion in a match

Shotzi interrupted Ronda Rousey on the latest episode of SmackDown to issue a challenge to the champion.

Ahead of her scheduled bout against Natalya at Money in the Bank, Rousey made an appearance during tonight's episode to issue a threat to her opponent. In the segment, the champion stated that her opponent's trademark submission move is a cheap imitation of the Sharpshooter.

Surprisingly, it wasn't The Queen of Harts who marched down to the ring to confront Ronda, but former NXT Tag Team Champion Shotzi Blackheart. The former NXT Superstar then proceeded to call out the champion.

The challenger stated that although she may not have a fancy submission move or experience like Natalya, she has serious aggression. She then added that if she's the champion, Rousey wouldn't have to wait until the premium live event and would face her tonight. The champion agreed not long after.

During their match-up, both women traded shots and got the best out of each other. However, Shotzi got the upper hand in the middle of the match, where she started to dominate the champion.

Locked in with a chicken wing, Rousey was able to escape after a series of flips before finally being able to stand tall against Shotzi. After another series of back-and-forths, The Baddest Woman on the Planet was able to score the victory via submission courtesy of the armbar.

As the match on SmackDown ended, Natalya attacked Ronda from behind. It then took a couple of officials to remove The Queen of Harts as she locked in her Sharpshooter. For now, it seems like both women are more than ready and fired up to face each other.

Could Cody Rhodes rise to the level of his legendary father? We asked a WWE Hall of Famer right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far