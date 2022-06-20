Shotzi details where her inspiration for current character in WWE stems from

WWE Superstar Shotzi recently revealed that her current persona is based on different people she has met in the past.

The SmackDown star signed for WWE in 2018, where she originally began performing for WWE NXT. During her time in the company's developmental brand, she predominantly performed as a babyface. However, since arriving on WWE's main roster in 2021, she has spent the vast majority of her time playing heel.

Speaking to Ryan Satin on the Out of Character podcast, the 30-year-old stated that her current WWE character is reflective of many of the people that she has met in her life.

"I'm definitely a little bit of [b***h] and very manipulative. I'm channeling a lot of people that I interacted with that I did not like and kind of picking from them." H/T Fightful

Shotzi is yet to win a major singles title in WWE. However, her change in persona seems to be paying off as she recently faced off against top star Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Shotzi will do everything to make it to Money In The Bank

WWE's next premium live event, Money In The Bank will emanate from Las Vegas on July 2.

Like many who enter Nevada's capital, the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion will hope luck favors her as she aims to win the Money In The Bank Ladder Match.

Before she can take part in the match, though, Shotzi must first defeat Aliyah this coming Friday on SmackDown. After the contest was announced, the green-haired star took to Twitter to give her thoughts on the match.

"I was made for matches like Money In The Bank. I will do EVERYTHING I can to get that spot!" H/T Twitter

The winner of the Money In The Bank ladder match is guaranteed a world championship match anytime, anywhere for up to a year. Given the success of previous winners, the 30-year-old is well aware of the importance that this match holds.

