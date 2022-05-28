"Boss! Help!"- Female star makes a request to Vince McMahon after SmackDown's events

Shotzi Blackheart sent out a tweet to Vince McMahon himself, asking him for help after the events of tonight's edition of SmackDown.

On the blue brand, Shotzi Blackheart was involved in a backstage segment that saw Aliyah locking her in the women's locker room.

Shotzi is still seemingly stuck inside the room, judging by her latest tweets. In one post, she tagged Vince McMahon and asked him to help her.

"Hello?! Is anyone still at the arena?! @WWE @VinceMcMahon boss! Help!," Shotzi wrote.

Soon after, she tweeted again, hinting that someone had turned off the lights before presumably leaving the arena.

You can check out her tweets below:

Shotzi @ShotziWWE Hey! Who turned out the lights?! Hey! Who turned out the lights?!

Judging by Vince McMahon's past Twitter activity, Shotzi probably won't get a response from him

It has been a while since the CEO of WWE got his own Twitter handle. He occasionally tweets birthday wishes, and other congratulatory messages primarily addressed to his employees.

It is quite rare for McMahon to respond to someone's tweet on the social media site. Shotzi will probably remain stuck in the locker room for a while before someone else notices her tweet and lets her out.

For those unaware, Shotzi had allegedly locked Aliyah in the locker room a couple of weeks ago on the blue brand. The former NXT Superstar confronted Blackheart backstage while the latter was talking to Adam Pearce and accused her of locking her in a room.

As per Aliyah, Shotzi locked her in to make sure she wouldn't be able to answer Ronda Rousey's open challenge.

Aliyah and Shotzi have faced each other on multiple occasions, mostly in live events, over the past few months, with the former winning every time. Judging by what happened tonight, it seems like the feud is here to stay, and Shotzi will want to exact revenge on her nemesis.

It remains to be seen if the back-and-forth between the two women will eventually lead to a match on SmackDown.

