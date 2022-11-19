Shotzi overcomes the odds to defeat former champion on WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown star Shotzi overcame the odds to defeat Shayna Baszler on the latest episode of the blue brand.

Last week, Shayna Baszler choked out Shotzi after she won a six-way match to become the number one contender for Ronda Rousey's SmackDown Women's Title. Rousey's best friend and ally, Shayna Baszler, was at hand to deliver some brutal punishment to the 30-year-old.

On the latest episode of the blue brand, Shotzi took on the Queen of Spades in an attempt to exact revenge for last week. Throughout their match, Rousey's presence was felt as every time Shotzi garnered momentum, the SmackDown Women's Champion was there to distract, allowing Baszler to regain the momentum.

Other than the constant distraction by Ronda Rousey, the two women had a back-and-forth contest.

During the closing moments of the match, the SmackDown Women's Champion distracted the former NXT star, allowing Baszler to send her into the post. This was when Raquel Rodriguez's theme song played, and she came out to level the playing field for her friend.

This momentarily distracted Shayna Baszler, which allowed her opponent to roll her up for the win. As soon as she picked up the pinfall, she escaped the ring as both Rousey and Baszler were ready to pounce on her.

The 30-year-old is set to face Ronda Rousey at Survivor Series WarGames for the SmackDown Women's Championship. Given Rousey's recent domination, it will be interesting to see if she will be able to defeat Ronda Rousey for the title.

