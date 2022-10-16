"Absolute pain in our b**ties" – WWE Superstar lashes out at Damage CTRL after SmackDown 

WWE stars Shotzi and Raquel Rodriguez seem determined to teach Damage CTRL a lesson.

Raquel was victimized by the heelish faction for weeks before Shotzi came to her aid on the September 23 episode of SmackDown. The dynamic duo teamed up with Roxanne Perez against Damage CTRL this week but could not pick up the win. However, the two stars will hope to capture the Women's Tag Team Titles when they face Dakota Kai and IYO SKY next week.

WWE correspondent Megan Morant caught up with the two superstars on SmackDown Lowdown after their match. Shotzi and Rodriguez reflected on their loss against Damage CTRL but were confident of getting the win next week

"Well, you know what? They have been an absolute pain in our b**ties and we are sick of it."

Raquel Rodriguez added that she was looking forward to the next episode of SmackDown to reclaim the Women's Tag Team Titles.

"If tonight was just a taste, just know that I am hungry now and I am so pumped for next week because those titles are coming back with us." [0:47 - 1:02]

You can watch the full interview here:

Damage CTRL laid out Bianca Belair on WWE RAW this week

Last week on RAW, Bayley was in action against Candice LeRae. Although LeRae managed to pick up a surprise win over the leader of Damage CTRL, the segment did not end well for her.

The Poison Pixie suffered a huge post-match beatdown from the faction. When the RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair came to her aid, she received the same fate. The numbers game was too much for The EST of WWE, and she too fell victim to the nefarious trio.

Belair recently defended her RAW Women's Title against Bayley at Extreme Rules in a Ladder Match. Despite a valiant effort from The Role Model, The EST emerged victorious after an enthralling battle.

Do you think Raquel and Shotzi stand a chance against Damage CTRL? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit WWE and add a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

Poll : 0 votes