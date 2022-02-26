Shotzi reveals reason for recent absence from WWE

If fans are wondering where WWE star Shotzi has been during the recent editions of SmackDown, we now have an answer. The star recently disclosed that she has been dealing with lower-back issues.

Shotzi was briefly seen in a backstage segment a week ago as Drew McIntyre headed to the ring. Before that, her last appearance was in the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble. Her time in the match was short and was probably related to an ongoing ailment.

In a recent video for Mondragon Chiropractic, the green-haired superstar shed light on the reason for her absence:

“Right now, my lower back (hurts)," Shotzi said. "I actually got x-rays on it. It’s nothing crazy, but they said that my pelvic bone is tilted forward. They’ve been giving me rehab exercises and stuff. I’m way better than a month ago, for sure,” Shotzi added.

Shotzi added that the pain got pretty bad at one point:

“Ten. It was pretty bad. I had a match and then I woke up the next morning and it was really hard for me to get up. I slid off of the bed onto the floor and I couldn’t even put pressure onto my knees or crawl. I’ve been off for a little bit.” (H/T - WrestleTalk)

Shotzi has a high-risk in-ring style in WWE

While Shotzi is definitely one of the most exciting and diverse performers in WWE, she performs a high-risk style. She is fearless in her moves and jumps all over the ring, resulting in her landing in awkward spots or physical discomfort.

On NXT, Shotzi had a run with the Women's Tag Team titles alongside Ember Moon. Her introduction to the main roster involved an angle pursuing the WWE Women's Tag title, but it went nowhere. Following that, her two biggest moments thus far have been against Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks.

Shotzi is a new and exciting name but hasn't featured much recently. Hopefully, she'll be able to get healthy as soon as possible. SmackDown desperately needs an injection of new faces and champions.

Edited by Angana Roy

