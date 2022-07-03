Shotzi suffers bloody injury following awkward bump at Money in the Bank

Former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion Shotzi suffered a bloody injury at the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder match, which opened this year's show.

The match saw top stars from RAW and SmackDown compete for a shot at the coveted briefcase. Becky Lynch, Liv Morgan, Asuka, Raquel Rodriguez, Lacey Evans, Alexa Bliss, and Shotzi were all vying for a future title shot.

During the match, the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion looked to hit a senton on Becky Lynch as part of the Women's MITB ladder match but took a bump to the back of her neck.

The former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion clearly landed on the back of her neck and was busted open, something that later became apparent when the camera caught the star in the corner covered in blood. It appeared as though the move itself was completely missed, and the back of her head and neck instead hit the ladder and took the most impact from her landing.

BIGGEST Evil F.K.A UNG 🥶💀🥶 @NickJRow Anyway Shotzi def got CTE, smacking her head on that ladder Anyway Shotzi def got CTE, smacking her head on that ladder

Despite the injury, Shotzi was able to continue the match but struggled towards the end when it appeared as though she had suffered a concussion. The commentary team noted that the star was looking worse for wear before she could be approached by the medical staff at ringside.

As of writing, WWE is yet to reveal the extent of Shotzi's injuries.

Liv Morgan won the 2022 Women's Money in the Bank ladder match

Shotzi put blood, sweat, and tears into the opening match of this year's card but wasn't able to capitalize. Liv Morgan walked out as Miss Money in the Bank for the first time.

The former NXT star was hung up on the top rope after Becky Lynch turned over her ladder taking down Raquel Rodriguez as well. This later allowed Morgan to take advantage and brush aside Lynch to climb the ladder and take the contract. Morgan was the favorite heading into the match and was backed by many fans and even her own peers.

Morgan now has 365 days to cash in the contract, which could lead to the very first championship in her career. It remains to be seen who she will challenge for the title in the near future.

