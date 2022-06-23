Create
Shotzi takes a massive shot at WWE Money in the Bank ladder match competitors

Will the SmackDown star win the Money in the Bank contract?
Israel Lutete
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Jun 23, 2022 07:50 AM IST

Shotzi has taken a massive shot at all five female stars confirmed for the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match.

The star will face Aliyah on WWE SmackDown in a qualifying match this week. If she wins, Shotzi will compete in a ladder match with seven other women to win the MITB briefcase.

The winner of the ladder match will be guaranteed a women's championship match anywhere and at any time of their choosing.

WWE on FOX's Twitter account recently sent out a tweet asking fans who should be added to the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match.

Shotzi retweeted the post and explained why Liv Morgan, Alexa Bliss, Raquel, Asuka, and Lacey Evans wouldn't be able to focus long enough to climb the ladder.

"None of these women can focus long enough to climb a ladder! Raquel will be busy getting reps in deadlifting ladders, Alexa will be playing with dolls, Liv will be making candles, Asuka will be dancing, and Lacey will be too busy giving us another sob story about her life," she wrote.

You can check out the tweet below:

None of these women can focus long enough to climb a ladder! Raquel will be busy getting reps in deadlifting ladders, Alexa will be playing with dolls, Liv will be making candles, Asuka will be dancing, and Lacey will be too busy giving us another sob story about her life. @WWE twitter.com/wweonfox/statu…

Liv Morgan and the WWE Universe react to Shotzi's savage tweet

Upon seeing the tweet, Money in the Bank ladder match competitor Liv Morgan sent a one-word response:

Bruh twitter.com/shotziwwe/stat…

The SmackDown star's tweet probably raised some eyebrows among fans. Some said she should be the one to win the briefcase:

@ShotziWWE @WWE Thats because this MITB should be won by you
@ShotziWWE @WWE Yep you are my favourite to win. You deserve your moment.

Another fan agreed with what the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion said in the tweet:

@ShotziWWE @WWE Yooooo you’re so right lmao

The tweet amused others:

@ShotziWWE @WWE BAHAHAHA this ACTUALLY made me laugh 😂 😂 💀 💀
@ShotziWWE @WWE ay yooo 💀💀 i lost it at the lacey one 😂😂

The 30-year-old star will have to defeat Aliyah on Friday Night SmackDown to earn a spot in the match. If the fomer wins, this will be her first time competing in the Money in the Bank ladder match.

Edited by Angana Roy

Comments

