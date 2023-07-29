"Should have been fired"- WWE Universe reacts to multiple-time champions' second run with the company

Numerous formerly released stars have made their return to WWE in Tripe H's regime. However, many have not been able to make the impact they would've hoped for when they re-signed with the company.

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson are among those who have failed to hit their stride since returning to the Stamford-based promotion. The duo re-signed with the company last year but have been treading water for the majority of their second stint. Their last match together on TV programming came back in June, and the duo have not been involved in any storyline since their rivalry with The Judgment Day ended.

It has been over nine months since Gallows and Anderson made their comeback to WWE, and many fans took to social media to comment on their lackluster second run.

Fans' reactions to Gallows and Anderson's run!

Karl Anderson was in action on WWE SmackDown last night

While Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson have not been in action together for a long time, the latter made a rare appearance on this week's SmackDown. The Machine Gun was dragged into the feud between Karrion Kross and AJ Styles by the former and got a chance to settle the differences inside the squared circle.

However, Anderson was unable to secure victory in what was his first singles match in over eight months. Kross ended the match within a few minutes, sending a stern message to The O.C. leader.

Karrion Kross and The Phenomenal One have been feuding for a long time. The duo have already met on a few instances and look set to collide again. The Doomwalker has been building momentum in recent weeks and looks more like his former self after a disappointing initial run.

As for Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, the duo currently have no opponents and are rarely seen on WWE programming. Mia Yim of The O.C. has also largely been treated like an afterthought and hasn't been involved in any notable storylines in the last few months.

