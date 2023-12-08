"Should get a personality", "No thanks" – 47-year-old superstar SHOULDN'T dethrone Roman Reigns, claims the WWE Universe

Roman Reigns has been dominant as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and has defeated every challenger who has stepped up to him.

One man who could cross paths with the Tribal Chief at some point in 2024 is Bobby Lashley. Both Reigns and Lashley are currently on the blue brand, and The All Mighty has also found backup in the form of his new faction, which includes Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins, aka the Street Profits.

While fans want to see Lashley as world champion, they are against the idea of him dethroning Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Check out the WWE Universe's reaction on X (Twitter):

Throughout 2023, Reigns has successfully defended the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against several top stars. He has defeated Sami Zayn, Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, and his latest title defense was against LA Knight, which took place at the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia.

The Tribal Chief is expected to kick-start a feud with Randy Orton, who recently signed with SmackDown and will be facing The Bloodline in a tag team match on this week's show.

Bobby Lashley opened up about missing this year's WWE WrestleMania 39

Bobby Lashley recently explained how disappointed he was after missing this year's WrestleMania 39.

Speaking in an interview with WrestlingNews.Co, the former world champion stated that he was mainly disappointed, as he has a laid-back attitude. He said:

"I was beyond disappointed. I'm not gonna say pessimistic, [but I was] disappointed, because I am a kind of chill person. The thing that disappoints me the most is all the work that I put in. We have live events throughout the year, I'm on all of them – every one of the pay-per-views. We had some mix-ups and change-ups, and then next [thing] you know, I'm pulled off the biggest show."

Lashley added:

"It s**ked to me, because I have my kids. The kids watch me, and leading up to it they were like, 'Dad are we going to Wrestlemania?' And I was like, 'Look, if you guys want to go. I just don't know if I'm gonna do anything there.' All the while I was like, 'There's no way that's gonna be [the case]. I have to be in WrestleMania. I've been in every WrestleMania in my entire career with the WWE. I've always been in a spotlight match. I have been in every pay-per-view, everything."

Lashley is currently working on SmackDown and will be in action against Karrion Kross on the upcoming episode. Lashley and Kross will face one another in the first round of a tournament to decide the next #1 contender for Logan Paul's United States Championship.

Would you like to see Lashley dethrone Reigns? Sound off in the comments section below.

