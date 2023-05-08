"SHOULD I START WRESTLING IN THESE?" - Male superstar tweets interesting question after Bayley's viral pants from WWE Backlash

WWE Superstar Bayley went viral for the cargo pants she wore at the Backlash Premium Live Event.

Former UFC star and current pro wrestler Tom Lawlor recently took to Twitter to question fans if he should start wrestling in similar cargo pants.

Lawlor has been appearing in New Japan Pro Wrestling and is the inaugural Strong Openweight Champion. He also tweeted out an interesting message alongside a photo of The Role Model sporting the same cargo pants.

"SHOULD I START WRESTLING IN THESE?!?!? Not sure if we can CTRL the damage if I do," wrote Lawlor.

Lawlor is also known for his time in Major League Wrestling, where he is a former MLW World Heavyweight Champion.

Vince Russo criticized WWE star Bayley's promo skills

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo isn't a fan of Bayley's promo skills. Speaking on a previous episode of Legion of RAW, he claimed that The Role Model is "awful" on the mic.

He further compared the former WWE RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion to Charlotte Flair.

Russo said:

"Bayley is awful with her promos. I just, I don't know how you could have had so many reps and not improve. I remember, and I've mentioned this Chris, guys go back and look at Charlotte's early work. She was like a deer in the headlights cutting promos, and when the fans would start chanting, she would lose it," said Russo.

He continued and said that The Role Model has made "zero improvement" since the first day:

"Bro, look at how much she has improved over the years. Bayley has done this from day one, zero improvement."

At WWE Backlash in Puerto Rico, Bayley's fellow Damage CTRL stablemate, IYO SKY, was unable to dethrone RAW Women's Champion, Bianca Belair.

