Should Otis and Chad Gable split up? WWE veteran confident they can be "standalone stars" (Exclusive)

The introduction of Alpha Academy has seemingly worked out well for Chad Gable and Otis. However, Vince Russo recently admitted it was time for the duo to become singles stars again.

After a forgettable run as "Shorty G," WWE repackaged Chad Gable as he founded Alpa Academy and recruited Otis into his team. The duo has been together for multiple years and even added Maxxine Dupri to their ranks earlier this year, making them one of the more relevant and entertaining acts on TV.

While Otis and Chad Gable have proven to be a great tandem, Vince Russo saw them both succeeding as solo performers and felt splitting them up would be a good idea. The former WWE writer explained his viewpoint on the latest episode of The Wrestling Outlaws:

"Bro, I think they could both be standalone stars. Really. I think putting them together as a team, I don't know, bro. Maybe there is a lack of tag teams, but I think they both have the ability to stand on their own." [4:30 - 4:52]

Vince Russo feels Chad Gable could have been a huge talent even in Vince McMahon's era

One of the biggest criticisms during Vince McMahon's reign was that wrestlers who weren't physically imposing wouldn't always get the 'top guy' push. Chad Gable was also under Mr. McMahon's creative direction, and Russo believed the star might not have reached his full potential due to the booking.

Vince Russo, however, argued that McMahon always respected legitimate athletes and would have indeed given a talent like Gable many opportunities.

Despite the chances coming a talented WWE star's way, Russo explained the most significant issue that stops the company from creating actual megastars:

"No, because he would have had more of a chance with Vince because he was legit, you know what I'm saying? But, bro, that's just a Vince thing. How many wrestlers have we seen go through so many bad variations before they finally get to something? But meanwhile, a lot of damage has been done." [3:11 - 3:40]

