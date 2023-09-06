[WATCH] World Champion turns emotional remembering Bray Wyatt: "Windham Rotunda was one of the best people I ever met" (Exclusive)

Professional wrestling lost a genuine genius in Bray Wyatt, and it's still tough for many to process the loss. During this week's episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 visibly got emotional while paying tribute to Windham Rotunda.

Ethan Carter III has known Wyatt since their days together in WWE's developmental zone in 2010 when they were known as Derrick Bateman and Husky Harris, respectively. Carter was familiar with how Windham Rotunda was in real life and admitted that the former World Champion was a gem of a human being, one of the best he had come across in his life.

The reigning NWA World Heavyweight Champion addressed the WWE and Sportskeeda Wrestling universe and wanted everybody to know how much he loved Bray Wyatt and his family while seemingly holding his tears back:

"I do seriously want every person to know who watches this and every person who supports wrestling and Sportskeeda and all that: Windham Rotunda was one of the best people I ever met. That's it. I'm getting messy, so I just want that to be known to the world. Love his family, love him, he was a real one." [From 04:52 to 05:27]

Check out the entire episode below:

EC3 on what Bray Wyatt's advice would have been to aspiring pro wrestlers

It can't be argued that Bray Wyatt was one the most unique performers to have stepped foot inside the squared circle. More than his in-ring work, Windham Rotunda had developed a reputation for his intricate character and storyline work, often producing some of the best and absurdly different segments on TV.

Wyatt pushed his creative boundaries and made wrestling more expansive to the audience, and EC3 loved how the late great superstar wasn't afraid to walk his own path.

Carter stated that Wyatt would have encouraged talents to be themselves and not worry about the trends. He added:

"Embrace what makes you, you! Embrace what makes you unique, and I think one thing he would tell you and one thing I know works and another name we talked about earlier today would preach on this: Do not be afraid to be bold and to have the courage and to buck the trends, the outliers are the ones that change the world, they are the ones that get copied and get cosplayed as they are the ones that really make noise and change industries for the better. So, whatever it is that makes you embrace that fully as much as you possibly can and give nothing to anybody that says otherwise." [From 05:35 to 06:00]

Did you check out Vince Russo's touching tribute to Bray Wyatt? You can view that right here.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video if you use quotes from this article.

Recommended Video Why WWE fans LOVE John Cena