"Should be Roman's endgame" - WWE Universe wants former Universal Champion to dethrone Roman Reigns after 'legend' reports

The WWE Universe has reacted to reports suggesting that the company wants to establish Roman Reigns as the "legend for this generation."

The Tribal Chief successfully defended his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle with the help of Solo Sikoa.

The WWE Universe subsequently had plenty to say after it was reported by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the company wants Reigns to be a legend for this generation.

In reaction to the report, some fans mentioned that Reigns is already a legend. Meanwhile, a portion of the WWE Universe had mixed responses, as some expressed their desire to see either Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, or Johnny Gargano win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Here are some of the interesting fan reactions below:

Riko (-_•) @rikoNFL @WrestleOps We get it, now give the world title to Rollins, Owens or Gargano @WrestleOps We get it, now give the world title to Rollins, Owens or Gargano

Nicholas @NicholasPascar5 @rikoNFL @WrestleOps Rollins imo should be Roman’s endgame. Owens & Sami gotta go after the Usos @rikoNFL @WrestleOps Rollins imo should be Roman’s endgame. Owens & Sami gotta go after the Usos

TR @xItsTR_ @WrestleOps Tbf, he's already BEEN established as the legend for this generation... @WrestleOps Tbf, he's already BEEN established as the legend for this generation...

Suhail Boureslan @Lebanese_Ninja @mark9281 @WrestleOps Hes going to have it for at least another year unfortunately. I'd love a rollins or ko push but that's just me @mark9281 @WrestleOps Hes going to have it for at least another year unfortunately. I'd love a rollins or ko push but that's just me

themostgoodofman @Im_a_good_man13 @WrestleOps I mean he already has lol @WrestleOps I mean he already has lol

Matheus Coutinho DESBRAVANDO MÚSICAS🎶 @MtCoutinho12 @WrestleOps Roman can hold the universal title forever if he wants, but please stop making the wwe title hostage,just split up already @WrestleOps Roman can hold the universal title forever if he wants, but please stop making the wwe title hostage,just split up already

🖤Moné🤍16🖤 @QueenMone05 @WrestleOps That goal has been accomplished, Drew didn’t need to lose to establish @WrestleOps That goal has been accomplished, Drew didn’t need to lose to establish

🇺🇦 @MasterOfWumbo @WrestleOps He already is. Him holding the titles until Mania will be both unnecessary and insufferable. @WrestleOps He already is. Him holding the titles until Mania will be both unnecessary and insufferable.

Tyson Fury might return to WWE to face Roman Reigns for a match

Boxing icon Tyson Fury might return to WWE to face Roman Reigns for a match in the near future.

As reported by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it has been noted that the veteran might come back to the company to face The Tribal Chief. Though it was previously predicted that Fury might face Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle, that bout never happened.

Fury's last match in WWE was against Braun Strowman at Crown Jewel in 2019, where the former defeated The Monster Among Men via a count-out. Reigns and Fury also came face-to-face at Clash at the Castle.

''They had spent a long time building up a McIntyre vs. Fury match and this interaction seemed to end any thought of it. Right after McIntyre lost, Fury jumped in for a face-off with Reigns. I figured that was Saudi Arabia on 11/5, and with that, it made all the sense in the world for Reigns to win. But that isn’t the case. Fury has said when he’s done boxing he wants to come to WWE and that match could take place, but not this soon,'' noted Meltzer.

What are your thoughts on Roman Reigns being the reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion for the last 700+ days. Sound off in the comment section below.

