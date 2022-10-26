"Should have thought that one out" - WWE legend gives Logan Paul advice ahead of Crown Jewel

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels gave Logan Paul some advice ahead of his match against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel.

The popular YouTuber/boxer/WWE Superstar is scheduled to face Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel on November 5th. Paul will be vying for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in just the third match of his career. The 27-year-old was recently spotted training with The Heartbreak Kid ahead of the Premium Live Event.

Speaking on the Impaulsive podcast, Shawn Michaels told Logan Paul that referring to himself as "the table" probably wasn't the best idea:

"You do understand like, in this business, the table never ends up well,” said Michaels. The first thing that came to your mind, right? ‘I’m the table. Should have thought that one out." H/T: WrestleZone

Logan also asked The Heartbreak Kid if he believes he will defeat Roman Reigns at the PLE next month:

“Well come on,” said Michaels. “You’re putting me big on the spot, like am I gonna beat him? Like damn. I’m just saying this is number three right, for you? In my third one, I gonna beat the best of all time? Well I mean, cut me some slack [laughs]. It took me ten years and I’m one of the greatest of all time. Not that you can’t get there, but at number three, I think you’re gonna do fantastic, all kidding aside.” H/T: WrestleZone

In case you missed it, you can check out the RAW results here.

Logan Paul knocks out a member of The Bloodline on WWE SmackDown

At the conclusion of last week's episode of SmackDown, Logan Paul made his way to the ring to cut a promo on Roman Reigns.

Reigns had spoken with Sami Zayn earlier on the show and instructed The Honorary Uce to make sure that nobody from The Bloodline confronted Paul.

Jey Uso didn't listen and got into the ring with the 27-year-old at the end of last week's episode of SmackDown. Paul connected with a right hand and knocked Jey out with a single punch to send a message to The Tribal Chief.

Logan is 2-0 entering his match against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship next month at Crown Jewel. It will be interesting to see if he can shock the world and leave the PLE as the new champion on November 5th.

Do you think Logan Paul has a chance against Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes