"Should've joined The Bloodline," "Deserved so much better" - Fans convinced 10-time WWE champion retired amid hiatus

The WWE Universe recently took to social media as they were convinced that a 10-time champion had retired amid her hiatus from television. The star being referred to is Tamina Snuka.

The 46-year-old debuted in World Wrestling Entertainment in 2010 alongside The Usos. She made her name in the pro wrestling world by winning several titles, including the Women's Tag Team Championship once and the 24/7 Championship nine times.

During the 2023 WWE Draft, Tamina was drafted to SmackDown but did not make any television appearances and went undrafted in this year's Draft. Even though she has not been seen on television, the real-life Bloodline member is still under contract with the Stamford-based promotion.

A fan recently took to X/Twitter and wrote that they believed Tamina Snuka had quietly retired amid her long hiatus from WWE TV.

This post caught several fans' attention, and they started pouring their thoughts into the comments section. Some were convinced Tamina had retired, and others said she deserved much better.

Check out screenshots of fans' reactions below:

Some other fans were aware that Tamina Snuka had retired months ago.

WWE Superstar Nia Jax talked about her cousin Tamina Snuka's probable retirement

During an interview with After The Bell last year, Nia Jax talked about her cousin Tamina Snuka's impending retirement.

Jax said she wanted to return to the 2023 Royal Rumble because Snuka told her that it would be the latter's last Rumble.

"So, you obviously know my cousin Tamina. She was like, 'I don't know sis, this might be my last rumble.' And I'm like, 'Oh, no, is it your last Rumble? I would love be a part of it.' Cuz they had asked me the previous year. And just newly released, they had asked me to return for the Rumble and I said, was a very expletive, no. And so, this year I'm thinking like, 'if they ask me and if this is gonna be Tamina's last Rumble, I really wanna be a part of it,'" Jax said.

Many fans want Tamina to return to television and join The Bloodline. It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for her future.