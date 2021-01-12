"Showing up in TNA fueled that fire" - WWE Executive comments on Kurt Angle's abrupt exit in 2006

WWE Executive Director Bruce Prichard has commented on Kurt Angle's abrupt exit from the company back in 2006.

Speaking on his 'Something to Wrestle' podcast, Prichard outlined his reaction to Kurt Angle leaving WWE in 2006 and his displeasure at the way things occured.

"Well, it also wasn't cool the way that Kurt left the company at the time either. So, I'm not saying two wrongs make a right, but the way that Kurt left was not cool as well and I'm not a big fan of that. I'm not a big fan of doing that, but sometimes, it happens," Prichard said. "I think that probably showing up on TNA fueled that fire." H/T WrestlingInc.

Kurt Angle was released from his WWE contract in 2006 after a particularly heated confrontation with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

Angle had sent some very angry and explicit text messages to the WWE Owner, none of which Angle could remember due to his condition at the time. This prompted McMahon to challenge Kurt Angle to a legitimate fight.

“So, he showed me all of these messages, and I’m like, ‘Oh, my God,’ I actually said this stuff. He stood up, took his jacket off, and said, ‘You want to kick my a*s, let’s go right now.’ I was like ‘Oh, my God, I can’t believe Vince McMahon wants to beat my a*s.’" H/T TalkSPORT.

The Olympian left WWE in 2006 after dealing with some very serious personal issues, turning up in TNA. Despite his situation at the time, many regard the Olympic Gold Medallist's time with the promotion as a highlight and the move is often credited with producing some of the best matches of Angle's entire career.

Kurt Angle was dealing with serious issues in 2006

Do not wait to strike til the iron is hot; but make it hot by striking. Do not wait til tomorrow to get what you can accomplish today. Make it happen now! #itstrue #motivation — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) January 8, 2021

By 2006, Kurt Angle had developed a prescription painkiller addiction as well as over-indulging in alcohol. These factors are what eventually led to his confrontation with Vince McMahon, and thus, his removal from the company.

Advertisement

Thankfully, Kurt Angle would return eleven years later in 2017 to a great reception from fans. His partnership with Ronda Rousey in a tag team match against Triple H and Stephanie McMahon at Wrestlemania 34 is widely considered to be the best match of the card.

Angle is currently focused on developing his nutritional chicken snack, titled 'CHXN-SNX'.